    CMSgt Wells Promotion [Image 2 of 2]

    CMSgt Wells Promotion

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Kadence Wells, 139th Airlift Wing, promoted from the rank of senior master sergeant at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri on Sept. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    TAGS

    promotion
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    St. Joseph

