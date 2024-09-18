Chief Master Sgt. Kadence Wells, 139th Airlift Wing, promoted from the rank of senior master sergeant at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri on Sept. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 11:28
|Photo ID:
|8648797
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-BF827-8476
|Resolution:
|3286x4381
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Wells Promotion [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.