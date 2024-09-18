Buffalo District Northeast Ohio College Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Laura Azzarella, Buffalo District talent manager, spoke with students throughout the day at the Kent State University Construction Management Career Fair discussing what USACE is, our civilian career paths, internships with the Army Corps of Engineers, and how they can contribute to impactful projects nationwide, Kent, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)