    Buffalo District Northeast Ohio College Tour

    Buffalo District Northeast Ohio College Tour

    KENT, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Laura Azzarella, Buffalo District talent manager, spoke with students throughout the day at the Kent State University Construction Management Career Fair discussing what USACE is, our civilian career paths, internships with the Army Corps of Engineers, and how they can contribute to impactful projects nationwide, Kent, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024.
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers in a culture rich environment with opportunities to reach your full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 11:03
    Photo ID: 8648740
    VIRIN: 240913-A-VR700-1011
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: KENT, OHIO, US
    This work, Buffalo District Northeast Ohio College Tour, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Kent State University
    College Tour

