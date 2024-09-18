1-6 FAR - Molly Pitcher Family Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, gather in observance of Molly Pitcher day at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 12, 2024. Molly Pitcher represents the women who carried water to men on the battlefield during the American Revolutionary War. The 41st FAB hosts their annual Molly Pitcher day event to showcase military vehicles and weapons to unit family members and demonstrate the daily life of their loved ones. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)