    1-6 FAR - Molly Pitcher Family Day [Image 1 of 12]

    1-6 FAR - Molly Pitcher Family Day

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Miriam Schraml 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Roark, commander of 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, explains the significance of Molly Pitcher day at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 12, 2024. Molly Pitcher represents the women who carried water to men on the battlefield during the American Revolutionary War. The 41st FAB hosts their annual Molly Pitcher day event to showcase military vehicles and weapons to unit family members and demonstrate the daily life of their loved ones. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 08:26
    Photo ID: 8648425
    VIRIN: 240912-A-IC819-1002
    Resolution: 6777x4518
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-6 FAR - Molly Pitcher Family Day [Image 12 of 12], by Miriam Schraml, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

