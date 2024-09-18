Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 18 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection

    CAMP MACKALL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Candidates from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take part in Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina Sept. 12, 2024. Those who underwent the 21-day assessment were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team, measuting physical strength, character and intellect. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 08:16
    Photo ID: 8648421
    VIRIN: 240912-A-OP908-3619
    Resolution: 4353x3600
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 21 of 21], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SWCS
    Special Forces
    Special Forces Assessment and Selection
    SFAS
    GoArmySOF
    SF Selection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download