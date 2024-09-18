Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A candidate from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School takes part in Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina Sept. 12, 2024. Those who underwent the 21-day assessment were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team, measuring physical strength, character and intellect. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)