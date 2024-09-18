A candidate from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School takes part in Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina Sept. 12, 2024. Those who underwent the 21-day assessment were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team, measuring physical strength, character and intellect. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8648418
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-OP908-1771
|Resolution:
|3600x2969
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MACKALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 21 of 21], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.