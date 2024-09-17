MA1 Mark Gallegos Reenlistment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept 3, 2024) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Mark Gallegos assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Berenice Mack, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on Sept. 3, 2024, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)