    MA1 Mark Gallegos Reenlistment [Image 1 of 4]

    MA1 Mark Gallegos Reenlistment

    GREECE

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept 3, 2024) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Mark Gallegos assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Berenice Mack, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on Sept. 3, 2024, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8648320
    VIRIN: 240903-N-NO067-1019
    Resolution: 8169x5446
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: GR
