VFA-211 Super Hornet Maintenance Aboard Theodore Roosevelt

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Maurice Hawkins, right, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Ouachita Green, from Ashburn, Georgia, conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 14, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Pimpaka Kruthun)