    VFA-211 Super Hornet Maintenance Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 1 of 9]

    VFA-211 Super Hornet Maintenance Aboard Theodore Roosevelt

    INDIAN OCEAN

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Pimpaka Kruthun 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    INDIAN OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Maurice Hawkins, right, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Ouachita Green, from Ashburn, Georgia, conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 14, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Pimpaka Kruthun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 03:58
    Photo ID: 8648305
    VIRIN: 240914-N-FR738-1027
    Resolution: 4674x3116
    Size: 796.89 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-211 Super Hornet Maintenance Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 9 of 9], by SN Pimpaka Kruthun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    CSG-9
    INDOPACOM

