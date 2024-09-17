Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Chief petty officer selects paint local church [Image 7 of 10]

    NSA Souda Bay Chief petty officer selects paint local church

    GREECE

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 14, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay paint a church in Mouzouras, Greece, on Sept. 14, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 03:35
    Photo ID: 8648296
    VIRIN: 240914-N-NO067-1122
    Resolution: 5861x3907
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Chief petty officer selects paint local church [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

