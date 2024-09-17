NSA Souda Bay Chief petty officer selects paint local church

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 14, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay paint a church in Mouzouras, Greece, on Sept. 14, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 03:35
|Photo ID:
|8648294
|VIRIN:
|240914-N-NO067-1115
|Resolution:
|7561x5041
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
