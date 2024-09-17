Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama volunteers recognized for 10,000 hours helping Religious Service Office [Image 3 of 4]

    Camp Zama volunteers recognized for 10,000 hours helping Religious Service Office

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama community volunteers pose for a photo during an appreciation dinner Sept. 16 at the Camp Zama Community Club to recognize the contributions of several volunteers in the community.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 01:57
    Photo ID: 8648155
    VIRIN: 240916-A-HP857-6991
    Resolution: 6696x1599
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Religion Service Office

