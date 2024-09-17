U.S. Army Garrison Japan Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Damon Saxton, right, gives remarks during an appreciation dinner Sept. 16 at the Camp Zama Community Club to recognize the contributions of several volunteers in the community.
Camp Zama volunteers recognized for 10,000 hours helping Religious Service Office
