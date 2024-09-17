At the very first US Army Garrison Okinawa Organization day, 26 JUN 2023, after COVID -19 USAGO employees and Garrison Commander LTC Ryan Gladding, CSM Tajuana Nixon and Directors get together at Torii Beach and cerebrate the ORG day and enjoy various sport activities.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8648021
|VIRIN:
|230626-A-VF108-1001
|Resolution:
|2066x868
|Size:
|960.59 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAGO ORG day group photo 3 26 JUN 2023 Group Photo, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.