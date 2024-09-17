Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAGO ORG day group photo 3 26 JUN 2023 Group Photo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAGO ORG day group photo 3 26 JUN 2023 Group Photo

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    At the very first US Army Garrison Okinawa Organization day, 26 JUN 2023, after COVID -19 USAGO employees and Garrison Commander LTC Ryan Gladding, CSM Tajuana Nixon and Directors get together at Torii Beach and cerebrate the ORG day and enjoy various sport activities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 22:30
    Photo ID: 8648021
    VIRIN: 230626-A-VF108-1001
    Resolution: 2066x868
    Size: 960.59 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAGO ORG day group photo 3 26 JUN 2023 Group Photo, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Torii Station
    Torii Beach
    20230626

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download