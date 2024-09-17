Witnesses testify at U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation Titan submersible hearing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Keith Fawcett, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation technical advisor, listens to fellow board members during the Titan submersible hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sept. 17, 2024. The MBI, the highest level of marine casualty investigation conducted by the Coast Guard, is tasked with examining the causes of the casualty and making recommendations to improve maritime safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)