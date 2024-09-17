MURENG 2024 Kicks Off

Santa Rita, Guam (Sept. 10, 2024) U.S. Navy divers from Underwater Construction Team 2 and Republic of Korea Navy divers participate in a recompression chamber training during MURENG 24 onboard Naval Base Guam, Sept. 10, 2024. The intent of MURENG is to exercise U.S. joint force and partner nation interoperability and exchange engineering and underwater construction Tactics Techniques and Procedures in support of Expeditionary Port Damage Repair and Opening. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)
|09.09.2024
|09.17.2024 21:40
|8647984
|240910-N-DB921-1365
|3500x2333
|7.02 MB
|SANTA RITA, GU
|1
|0
