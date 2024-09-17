Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MURENG 2024 Kicks Off [Image 2 of 6]

    MURENG 2024 Kicks Off

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    Santa Rita, Guam (Sept. 10, 2024) U.S. Navy divers from Underwater Construction Team 2 and Republic of Korea Navy divers participate in a recompression chamber training during MURENG 24 onboard Naval Base Guam, Sept. 10, 2024. The intent of MURENG is to exercise U.S. joint force and partner nation interoperability and exchange engineering and underwater construction Tactics Techniques and Procedures in support of Expeditionary Port Damage Repair and Opening. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 21:40
    Photo ID: 8647976
    VIRIN: 240910-N-DB921-7786
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    This work, MURENG 2024 Kicks Off [Image 6 of 6], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

