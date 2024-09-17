Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A memorial display rests in front of an aircraft rescue and firefighting training tower during the 11th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2024. Participants climbed 110 floors in honor of those who died during the 9/11 attacks and to simulate a challenge similar to what New York City firefighters endured during rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8647873
    VIRIN: 240911-M-AA976-1272
    Resolution: 3319x4149
    Size: 950.7 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb
    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    firefighter
    9/11
    COMREL
    Marines
    stair climb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download