Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb

U.S. Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni participate in the 11th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2024. Participants climbed 110 floors in honor of those who died during the 9/11 attacks and to simulate a challenge similar to what New York City firefighters endured during rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)
