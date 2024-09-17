Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb [Image 9 of 14]

    Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Local residents of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni participate in the 11th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2024. Participants climbed 110 floors in honor of those who died during the 9/11 attacks and to simulate a challenge similar to what New York City firefighters endured during rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8647858
    VIRIN: 240911-M-AA976-1127
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    firefighter
    9/11
    COMREL
    Marines
    stair climb

