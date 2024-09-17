Never Forget: MCAS Iwakuni remembers 9/11 with 11th annual memorial stair climb

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joel Atkinson, a crew chief with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a California native, gives a safety brief before the 11th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2024. Participants climbed 110 floors in honor of those who died during the 9/11 attacks and to simulate a challenge similar to what New York City firefighters endured during rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)