    Team Travis Tuesday: Tech. Sgt. Middleton

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Middleton, 60th Wing Staff Agency Phoenix Spark digital innovations section chief, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 12, 2024. Travis AFB Phoenix Spark aims to inspire and empower Airmen on a daily basis, making their ideas come to life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

