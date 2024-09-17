Team Travis Tuesday: Tech. Sgt. Middleton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Middleton, 60th Wing Staff Agency Phoenix Spark digital innovations section chief, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 12, 2024. Travis AFB Phoenix Spark aims to inspire and empower Airmen on a daily basis, making their ideas come to life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)