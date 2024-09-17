Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Round Robin #2 [Image 3 of 3]

    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Round Robin #2

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. William Hunter 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Alicia Morris (right), assigned to Intelligence Center of Excellence, gives instruction during the second Round Robin event as part of the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 17, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8647781
    VIRIN: 240917-A-LS473-2020
    Resolution: 6653x3742
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Drill Sergeant
    DSOY
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    DSA
    Round Robin #2

