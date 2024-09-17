U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Alicia Morris, assigned to the Intelligence Center of Excellence, takes an exam during the second Round Robin event as part of the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 17, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8647779
|VIRIN:
|240917-A-LS473-2004
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|12.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Round Robin #2 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.