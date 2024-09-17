U.S. Air Force and Alaska Army National Guard conduct joint munitions sling load operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force munition systems specialist assigned to the 3rd Munitions Squadron film joint sling-load operations with at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 16, 2024. This was the first time munitions Airmen have sling-loaded munitions in a tactical configuration, and the proof-of-concept exercise - the brainchild of Air Force Staff Sgts. Riley Curry and Dyson Clement - is expected to pay dividends in resupply flexibility in remote locations. The Soldiers provided oversight and training prior to the exercise (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)