U.S. Air Force munition systems specialist assigned to the 3rd Munitions Squadron film joint sling-load operations with at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 16, 2024. This was the first time munitions Airmen have sling-loaded munitions in a tactical configuration, and the proof-of-concept exercise - the brainchild of Air Force Staff Sgts. Riley Curry and Dyson Clement - is expected to pay dividends in resupply flexibility in remote locations. The Soldiers provided oversight and training prior to the exercise (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 18:35
|Photo ID:
|8647767
|VIRIN:
|240916-F-RJ686-3131
|Resolution:
|4826x3221
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force and Alaska Army National Guard conduct joint munitions sling load operations [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.