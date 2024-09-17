Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force and Alaska Army National Guard conduct joint munitions sling load operations [Image 7 of 19]

    U.S. Air Force and Alaska Army National Guard conduct joint munitions sling load operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    An Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, participates in joint sling-load operations with U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 3rd Munitions Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 16, 2024. This was the first time munitions Airmen have sling-loaded munitions in a tactical configuration, and the proof-of-concept exercise - the brainchild of Air Force staff sergeants X and Y - is expected to pay dividends in resupply flexibility in remote locations. The Soldiers provided oversight and training prior to the exercise (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 18:36
    Photo ID: 8647755
    VIRIN: 240916-F-RJ686-1314
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1016.67 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force and Alaska Army National Guard conduct joint munitions sling load operations [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CH-47 Chinook

    TAGS

    Alaska
    CH-47 Chinook
    National Guard
    sling load operations
    joint service
    munition systems

