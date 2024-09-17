Members of the 148th Fighter Wing’s Medical Group watch a Powwow at the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, Montana, during a recent Individual Readiness Training (IRT) initiative that provided vital healthcare services to members and pets of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, Montana in August 2024. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 13:53
|Photo ID:
|8647094
|VIRIN:
|240809-Z-F3901-1006
|Resolution:
|4031x2454
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Medical Group Supports Operation Walking Stick [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
148th Medical Group Conducts IRT Mission - Operation Walking Shield
No keywords found.