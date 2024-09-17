148th Medical Group supports Operation Walking Stick

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Todd Hnatko, an Optometrist assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, provides patient care while conducting an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, Montana, in August 2024. The Innovative Readiness Training mission is a DoD military program exclusive to the United States and its territories that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployments readiness while simultaneously providing key health care to communities with limited access to resources. (Courtesy photo)