Lt. Col. Todd Hnatko, an Optometrist assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, provides patient care while conducting an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, Montana, in August 2024. The Innovative Readiness Training mission is a DoD military program exclusive to the United States and its territories that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployments readiness while simultaneously providing key health care to communities with limited access to resources. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 13:53
|Photo ID:
|8647092
|VIRIN:
|240809-Z-F3901-1004
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|304.3 KB
|Location:
|MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Medical Group Supports Operation Walking Stick [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
148th Medical Group Conducts IRT Mission - Operation Walking Shield
No keywords found.