Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in a 9/11 Observance Ceremony alongside Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., September 11, 2024. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 12:27
|Photo ID:
|8646751
|VIRIN:
|240911-D-LS763-1071
|Resolution:
|7814x5212
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
