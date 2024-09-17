Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Observance Ceremony [Image 18 of 33]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    9/11 Observance Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in a 9/11 Observance Ceremony alongside Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., September 11, 2024. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8646736
    VIRIN: 240911-D-LS763-1050
    Resolution: 7441x5024
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Observance Ceremony [Image 33 of 33], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony
    9/11 Observance Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download