    Makin Island Celebrates Women's Equality Day

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Higa 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Capt. Andria Slough and Makin Island Sailors celebrate women's equality day. Women's equality day celebrates the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment which granted women the right to vote on August 26, 1920.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 10:51
    Photo ID: 8646420
    VIRIN: 240828-N-OP825-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 798.08 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Celebrates Women's Equality Day, by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

