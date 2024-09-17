Makin Island Celebrates Women's Equality Day

Capt. Andria Slough and Makin Island Sailors celebrate women's equality day. Women's equality day celebrates the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment which granted women the right to vote on August 26, 1920.
