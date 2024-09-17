Finishing the 2024 Parade Season Strong

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and former commandants pose for a seal photo before an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 23, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guests of honor were Gen. Charles C. Krulak, 31st Commandant; Gen. James L. Jones, 32nd Commandant; Gen. Michael W. Hagee, 33rd Commandant; Gen. James T. Conway, 34th Commandant; Gen. James F. Amos, 35th Commandant; Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., 36th Commandant; Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant; Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

