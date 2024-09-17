Finishing the 2024 Parade Season Strong

Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and former commandants pose for a seal photo before an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 23, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guests of honor were Gen. Charles C. Krulak, 31st Commandant; Gen. James L. Jones, 32nd Commandant; Gen. Michael W. Hagee, 33rd Commandant; Gen. James T. Conway, 34th Commandant; Gen. James F. Amos, 35th Commandant; Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., 36th Commandant; Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant; Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 10:46
|Photo ID:
|8646411
|VIRIN:
|240823-M-UM973-1516
|Resolution:
|8033x5358
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
