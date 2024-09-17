Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz reports! Germany enhances border control measures: What this means for travelers, residents [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz reports! Germany enhances border control measures: What this means for travelers, residents

    GERMANY

    09.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Germany has recently implemented expanded border control measures, which now include checks at crossings to all nine of its neighboring countries. This decision is primarily driven by the need to further limit irregular migration and to enhance the internal security of the nation. (Photo courtesy of Michael Probst, Associated Press)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 10:29
    Photo ID: 8646364
    VIRIN: 240917-A-A4479-1002
    Resolution: 1198x798
    Size: 593.95 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz reports! Germany enhances border control measures: What this means for travelers, residents [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz reports! Germany enhances border control measures: What this means for travelers, residents
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz reports! Germany enhances border control measures: What this means for travelers, residents
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz reports! Germany enhances border control measures: What this means for travelers, residents

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz reports! Germany enhances border control measures: What this means for travelers, residents

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    Target_news_europe
    EUTravel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download