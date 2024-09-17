U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley Villegas-Miller, 91st Missile Wing executive services non-commissioned officer in charge, delivers remarks at the opening ceremony for Hispanic Heritage Month at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 16, 2024. Villegas-Miller stated that, “National Hispanic Heritage Month commemorates the many achievements and cultures of Hispanic Americans.”
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 10:53
|Photo ID:
|8646363
|VIRIN:
|240916-F-UV792-1016
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off at Minot AFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.