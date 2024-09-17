Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off at Minot AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley Villegas-Miller, 91st Missile Wing executive services non-commissioned officer in charge, delivers remarks at the opening ceremony for Hispanic Heritage Month at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 16, 2024. Villegas-Miller stated that, “National Hispanic Heritage Month commemorates the many achievements and cultures of Hispanic Americans.”