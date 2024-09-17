Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off at Minot AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jensen, 5th Bomb Wing deputy commander, gives a speech during the opening ceremony for Hispanic Heritage Month at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 16, 2024. Celebrated from September 15 to October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month is the only Department of Defense special observance to span multiple months, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations for multiple Latin American countries.