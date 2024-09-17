Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off at Minot AFB [Image 3 of 5]

    MINOT AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jensen, 5th Bomb Wing deputy commander, gives a speech during the opening ceremony for Hispanic Heritage Month at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 16, 2024. Celebrated from September 15 to October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month is the only Department of Defense special observance to span multiple months, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations for multiple Latin American countries.

