Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing open house at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept.14, 2024. The last time the Thunderbirds performed in St. Joseph was 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)