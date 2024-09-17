Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow [Image 11 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow and 139th Airlift Wing open house at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept.14, 2024. The last time the Thunderbirds performed in St. Joseph was 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8646340
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-FP794-1260
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 257.69 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow
    Thunderbirds perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    ANG
    USAF Thunderbirds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download