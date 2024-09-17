Fighting Falcons from Aviano land in Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, lands after a training flight during Cobra Warrior 24-2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2024. The U.K. is a key partner to the U.S. in the effort to improve coordination and collaboration among allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)