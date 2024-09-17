Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting Falcons from Aviano land in Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior [Image 4 of 4]

    Fighting Falcons from Aviano land in Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, lands after a training flight during Cobra Warrior 24-2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 16, 2024. The U.K. is a key partner to the U.S. in the effort to improve coordination and collaboration among allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 08:45
    VIRIN: 240916-F-DI187-2193
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Fighting Falcons from Aviano land in Mildenhall for Cobra Warrior [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F16 Fighting Falcons
    USAF
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    Cobra Warrior

