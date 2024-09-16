Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuation Signage and Black Flags Help Protect Norfolk Naval Shipyard Workforce [Image 1 of 2]

    Evacuation Signage and Black Flags Help Protect Norfolk Naval Shipyard Workforce

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Protecting the workforce is a top priority at NNSY and the intense summer heat puts everyone at risk for heat exhaustion or stroke. Everyone should be familiar with the Heat Stress Flag Status and that NNSY notifies the workforce regarding “black flag” status via AtHoc alerts, Giant Voice and posted flags at Building 1500, industrial area Gate November, and the NNSY Callaghan Center Gymnasium; New parking lot signage identifies evacuation zones in the event a hazard is present where all personnel need to be removed from the immediate area and NNSY can release personnel in an orderly manner to reduce traffic congestion both on the installation and in the cities of Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

    Evacuation Signage and Black Flags Help Protect Norfolk Naval Shipyard Workforce
    Evacuation Signage and Black Flags Help Protect Norfolk Naval Shipyard Workforce

    Evacuation Signage and Black Flags Help Protect Norfolk Naval Shipyard Workforce

