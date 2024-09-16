Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Columbia Native Serving from Afar

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Columbia Native Serving from Afar

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    240912-N-AC117-1002 Chief Information Systems Technician Alex Fuentes, from Bogota, Columbia, poses for a photo onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Sept. 12. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 05:38
    Photo ID: 8646011
    VIRIN: 240912-N-AC117-1002
    Resolution: 6205x4964
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Hometown: BOGOTA, CO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Columbia Native Serving from Afar, by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Columbia Native Servings from Afar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CNIC
    Diversity
    NSA Bahrain
    EURAFSWA
    LHHM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download