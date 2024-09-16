Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer conducts E-5 Advancement Exam [Image 4 of 4]

    Boxer conducts E-5 Advancement Exam

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Justin McDowall, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Boston, participates in the E-5 Navy-Wide advancement exam on the mess decks while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, September 12, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    This work, Boxer conducts E-5 Advancement Exam [Image 4 of 4], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

