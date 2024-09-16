Boxer conducts E-6 Advancement Exam

Legalman 2nd Class Alexus Shepherd, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Oxnard, California, participates in the E-6 Navy-wide advancement exam on the mess decks as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sept. 4, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 04:51
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, US
