Boxer conducts E-6 Advancement Exam

Machinist Mate 2nd Class Luis Barrios, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Sacramento, California, participates in the E-6 Navy-wide advancement exam on the mess decks as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sept. 4, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)