USS Chung-Hoon Sailors Conduct Namesake Visit In Hawaii

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) remove invasive plants and weeds at the He’eia Fishpond in Kaneohe, Sep. 16, 2024. Eight Sailors from Chung-Hoon visited Hawaii to attend the 20-year commissioning anniversary ceremony and to strengthen the bond between the ship and its namesake’s home state. Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is in a Depot Modernization Period (DMP) to conduct repairs, receive upgrades and ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)