    USS Chung-Hoon Sailors Conduct Namesake Visit In Hawaii [Image 7 of 16]

    USS Chung-Hoon Sailors Conduct Namesake Visit In Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) remove invasive plants and weeds at the He’eia Fishpond in Kaneohe, Sep. 16, 2024. Eight Sailors from Chung-Hoon visited Hawaii to attend the 20-year commissioning anniversary ceremony and to strengthen the bond between the ship and its namesake’s home state. Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is in a Depot Modernization Period (DMP) to conduct repairs, receive upgrades and ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 02:55
    Photo ID: 8645873
    VIRIN: 240916-N-KM989-1089
    Resolution: 3903x5464
    Size: 344.5 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chung-Hoon Sailors Conduct Namesake Visit In Hawaii [Image 16 of 16], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH
    Hawaii
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93
    namesake visit
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

