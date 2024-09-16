Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240913-N-NO999-2132 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sep. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to raise the jack staff aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 02:43
    Photo ID: 8645869
    VIRIN: 240913-N-NO999-2132
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carrier Strike Group 3
    US Navy
    pull in
    DDG 121
    Frank E. Petersen Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download