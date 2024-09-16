Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240913-N-NO999-2132 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sep. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to raise the jack staff aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)